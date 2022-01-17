Six fire departments respond to house fire in Alum Creek

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a house fire along Newcomer Road in Alum Creek, West Virginia.

The Alum Creek Fire Department tells our crew at the scene a woman who lives inside the home was woken up by smoke alarms at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews say chains had to be put on the fire trucks to get to the scene.

Six fire departments responded to help shuttle water to the home because no fire hydrants are located in the area. The closet hydrant is 2.5 miles outside of the subdivision.

Despite efforts to shuttle water to the home, the Alum Creek Fire Department says crews didn’t have enough water to get flames under control.

Fire crews say the home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

