Advertisement

Six fire departments respond to house fire in Alum Creek

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a house fire along Newcomer Road in Alum Creek, West Virginia.

The Alum Creek Fire Department tells our crew at the scene a woman who lives inside the home was woken up by smoke alarms at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews say chains had to be put on the fire trucks to get to the scene.

Six fire departments responded to help shuttle water to the home because no fire hydrants are located in the area. The closet hydrant is 2.5 miles outside of the subdivision.

Despite efforts to shuttle water to the home, the Alum Creek Fire Department says crews didn’t have enough water to get flames under control.

Fire crews say the home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain, snow to hit region Sunday afternoon; stay through Monday
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
WSAZ Now Desk | Meteorologist Andy Chilian tracks incoming winter weather event
Incoming winter storm | Mixed bag of wintry weather on tap for region
Fatal crash
Troopers investigate fatal crash

Latest News

WSAZ reporters face off in snowman showdown.
Snowman Showdown | Who did it better?
Alum Creek Fire
McCoy Road from the dog park located along 12th Street to Ridgewood will be closed for...
Downed trees cause road closures in Charleston
South Point, Ohio sees snow covered roads, ice after storm
South Point, Ohio sees snow covered roads, ice after storm
Snow storm creates slick driving conditions in Kentucky
Snow storm creates slick driving conditions in Kentucky