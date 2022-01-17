Sunday snowstorm knocks out power for thousands

(WSAZ) - Thousands are without power across West Virginia after a storm system brought snow and ice to the region.

The following totals were reported by AEP as of 12:30 p.m. Monday:

Kanawha County – 13,239

Lincoln – 2,481

Wayne – 1,804

Cabell – 1,643

Mingo – 770

Boone – 566

Clay 313

Putnam 270

Jackson – 252

Logan – 238

Roane – 200

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.