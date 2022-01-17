Advertisement

Sunday snowstorm knocks out power for thousands

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Thousands are without power across West Virginia after a storm system brought snow and ice to the region.

The following totals were reported by AEP as of 12:30 p.m. Monday:

  • Kanawha County – 13,239
  • Lincoln – 2,481
  • Wayne – 1,804
  • Cabell – 1,643
  • Mingo – 770
  • Boone – 566
  • Clay 313
  • Putnam 270
  • Jackson – 252
  • Logan – 238
  • Roane – 200

