Sunday snowstorm knocks out power for thousands
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Thousands are without power across West Virginia after a storm system brought snow and ice to the region.
The following totals were reported by AEP as of 12:30 p.m. Monday:
- Kanawha County – 13,239
- Lincoln – 2,481
- Wayne – 1,804
- Cabell – 1,643
- Mingo – 770
- Boone – 566
- Clay 313
- Putnam 270
- Jackson – 252
- Logan – 238
- Roane – 200
