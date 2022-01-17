Thousands still without power in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands are still without power across West Virginia, with Kanawha County leading the way in outages.

Appalachian Power said they think they’re past the point of new outages appearing, but it’s going to take some time before everyone has power again.

“Went out last night about 10:30 - 11 o’clock,” Jesse Taylor of Charleston said. “It’s been out all day.”

Taylor, who lives on Edens Fork Road in Charleston, said he’s not surprised they don’t have power, as they’ve lost power six times since August.

He said he got multiple messages from Appalachian Power, saying their power is back on when it’s not.

“I had the generator ready, we had gas. I’ve got backup propane heaters so we’re pretty much ready,” Taylor said.

Not everyone has these resources.

Frank Thompson, who lives on Mill Creek Road in Charleston, said he hasn’t had power since the early morning.

“Since about one o’clock this morning,” he said. “It goes off every once in a while but not this long.”

Appalachian Power told WSAZ they’re working to get everyone’s power back, but it’s a slow process.

They’ve brought in crews from out of state, but the poor road conditions are slowing everything down.

They have not provided an exact estimate about when people can expect to see their power restored.

