Advertisement

Thousands still without power in Kanawha County

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands are still without power across West Virginia, with Kanawha County leading the way in outages.

Appalachian Power said they think they’re past the point of new outages appearing, but it’s going to take some time before everyone has power again.

“Went out last night about 10:30 - 11 o’clock,” Jesse Taylor of Charleston said. “It’s been out all day.”

Taylor, who lives on Edens Fork Road in Charleston, said he’s not surprised they don’t have power, as they’ve lost power six times since August.

He said he got multiple messages from Appalachian Power, saying their power is back on when it’s not.

“I had the generator ready, we had gas. I’ve got backup propane heaters so we’re pretty much ready,” Taylor said.

Not everyone has these resources.

Frank Thompson, who lives on Mill Creek Road in Charleston, said he hasn’t had power since the early morning.

“Since about one o’clock this morning,” he said. “It goes off every once in a while but not this long.”

Appalachian Power told WSAZ they’re working to get everyone’s power back, but it’s a slow process.

They’ve brought in crews from out of state, but the poor road conditions are slowing everything down.

They have not provided an exact estimate about when people can expect to see their power restored.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
Freezing rain, snow to hit region Sunday afternoon; stay through Monday
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
WSAZ Now Desk | Meteorologist Andy Chilian tracks incoming winter weather event
Incoming winter storm | Mixed bag of wintry weather on tap for region
Fatal crash
Troopers investigate fatal crash

Latest News

EMS crews battle challenges after the storm
EMS crews battle challenges after the storm
'Klondike' Tony Cavalier tries some winter sports on 7th Street
'Klondike' Tony Cavalier tries some winter sports on 7th Street
A medical emergency that was complicated by severe winter weather Sunday night became a matter...
Dispatcher, volunteer firefighters retrieve livesaving device in snow, save patient’s life with minutes to spare
Capitol St. a Winter Wonderland
Capitol St. a Winter Wonderland