Winter Storm Warning

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The alert for snow has come to fruition as the daylight mix of rain, sleet and wet snow has gone over to all snow by 8pm. Now with a strengthening southern storm about to make a beeline up I-81 from the Carolinas to Pennsylvania, the stage is set for our second big snow in 10 days.

Overnight snow will pepper down at the rate of ½” per hour on average leaving a good 4″ on the ground (on average at dawn). With temperatures slowly falling deep into the 20s not only will travel be slick, but untreated roads and sidewalks will be hazardous to travel upon.

Monday is the Martin Luther King holiday and winter weather will dominate. Grey skies will unleash frequent snow flurries-showers and even some intense snow squalls. The cold will turn the snow dry and powdery while the wind will be able to whip the snow around both reducing vision while recoating roads. Temperatures will be stuck below freezing.

Tuesday will start frigid then a two day thaw will ensue as highs make first the upper 30s then the 40s by Wednesday as the process to melt the snow gets underway.

By late week a new surge of polar air will arrive shutting off the thaw and plunging the region back into the deep freeze.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.