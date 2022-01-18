9 arrested following protest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nine people were arrested Monday after protesting by sitting in a roadway, the Charleston Police Department said.

According to a release, the arrests were made around 1 p.m. after police asked the group to disband. They were sitting in the road at the intersection of Court Street and Kanawha Boulevard.

Police said they gave those assembled “multiple warnings.”

The protesters were part of the group West Virginia Faith Leaders/Youth Citizen Activists, according to a release. They said they were protesting peacefully for free and fair elections.

Those arrested were arraigned through Charleston Municipal Court and released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.