Advertisement

9 arrested following protest

Nine people were arrested Monday after protesting by sitting in a roadway in Charleston, West...
Nine people were arrested Monday after protesting by sitting in a roadway in Charleston, West Virginia.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nine people were arrested Monday after protesting by sitting in a roadway, the Charleston Police Department said.

According to a release, the arrests were made around 1 p.m. after police asked the group to disband. They were sitting in the road at the intersection of Court Street and Kanawha Boulevard.

Police said they gave those assembled “multiple warnings.”

The protesters were part of the group West Virginia Faith Leaders/Youth Citizen Activists, according to a release. They said they were protesting peacefully for free and fair elections.

Those arrested were arraigned through Charleston Municipal Court and released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
Freezing rain, snow to hit region Sunday afternoon; stay through Monday
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
WSAZ Now Desk | Meteorologist Andy Chilian tracks incoming winter weather event
Incoming winter storm | Mixed bag of wintry weather on tap for region
Fatal crash
Troopers investigate fatal crash

Latest News

Public voices opinion on 15-week abortion ban
Public voices opinion on 15-week abortion ban
Public voices opinion on 15-week abortion ban
Public voices opinion on 15-week abortion ban
Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.
Police investigate shooting
Crews work to restore power
Thousands still without power in Kanawha County