Brief thaw sets in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After the second snowstorm in 10 days, the region is poised for an icy start to Tuesday. The Monday afternoon slushy/soft ice conditions at ground level are turning into slick/hazardous hard ice. With temperatures in the low to mid 20s all night long

Tuesday will start overcast then slowly as a weak south breeze develops a moderation in the chill will see both some breaks to sun in the sky and a rise in temperature above freezing by afternoon. Look for slush under foot by day’s end.

The thaw will ratchet up on Wednesday as readings reach the 40s and rain showers develop ahead of a new arctic front. As the front passes rain will change to snow then the frigid air will return on Thursday. Snow accumulations will be tailored to how fast the changeover takes and how much moisture is left behind the departing milder air.

By Thursday into the weekend we will feel the bitter blusters pour in while eyes turn to the south as another storm takes shape. Details TBA!

