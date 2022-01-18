Communities dealing with snow aftermath

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After snowfall blanketed much of the region Sunday, a long list of schools have made the call to close Tuesday.

Many roads remain icy and potentially treacherous.

The weather knocked out power for about 2,200 Buckeye Rural Electric customers.

The Decatur Township Volunteer Fire Department lost electricity early Monday morning. They fired up their generator that provided power to the station and invited people to come get warmed up Monday afternoon.

“We had hot drinks and charging stations for whoever would need that,” Chief Michael Scott said.

Scott reminds drivers that it’s imperative to keep their wits about them behind the wheel.

“There’s black ice,” he said. “The roads are going to freeze. They’re doing all they can to treat them and keep them cleaned off, but it’s not really working too well. Temperatures are falling.”

A statement from Buckeye Rural Electric says due to the weight of the snow, they still expect occasional outages from trees coming down.

Symmes Valley School cook Lisa Pierson, who lives off Route 93 in Ironton, spent part of her evening shoveling her elderly neighbors’ driveway.

She loves the picturesque view the blanket of snow creates but is hoping to avoid an extended power outage.

“It absolutely is beautiful,” she said. “It scares me a little bit with all the trees. Maybe a limb will fall.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.