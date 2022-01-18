COVID-19 Ky. | 53,504 new cases, 131 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 cases continue setting records in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

The governor reported more than 53,000 new cases in the last five days and 131 more deaths. Tuesday’s positivity rate, at 30.25%, is an all-time high, Beshear said.

Here is a breakdown of cases in the last five days:

- Friday -- 13,492 new cases/35 more deaths

- Saturday -- 14,896 new cases /39 more deaths (highest day ever)

- Sunday -- 9,730 new cases /23 more deaths

- Monday -- 6,644 new cases/18 more deaths

- Tuesday -- 8,742 new cases /16 more deaths

Since the pandemic started, Kentucky has surpassed more than 1 million overall COVID cases.

Although the omicron variant is considered to be less severe that delta, still it’s pushing hospitalization to near delta levels, Beshear said. He said hospital resources are stretched, with all but one region in the state in the red.

During the long holiday weekend, 7,204 Kentuckians got vaccinated for first time and 16,122 received their boosters.

More than 2.8 million Kentuckians are at least partially vaccinated, which is 63% of the state.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.