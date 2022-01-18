COVID-19 W.Va. | 26 additional deaths, 1,949 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 18, 2022, there are currently 17,239 COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,561 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 38-year old male from Clay County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Roane County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 30-year old female from Summers County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Marshall County, and a 54-year old female from Harrison County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old male from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 95-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 96-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Monongalia County, a 51-year old female from Tucker County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, and a 46-year old male from Hancock County. These deaths range from November through December 2021.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,525 cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been reported and 413 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported.

As of Tuesday, 907 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 207 are in the ICU and 124 are on ventilators.

Of the COVID-19 positive pediatric cases, 15 are in the hospital and one is in the ICU.

369,937 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus and 356,050 have received

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (73), Berkeley (1,258), Boone (237), Braxton (102), Brooke (144), Cabell (1,014), Calhoun (49), Clay (74), Doddridge (40), Fayette (551), Gilmer (54), Grant (94), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (164), Hancock (208), Hardy (115), Harrison (619), Jackson (109), Jefferson (694), Kanawha (1,887), Lewis (89), Lincoln (174), Logan (263), Marion (625), Marshall (326), Mason (144), McDowell (114), Mercer (422), Mineral (295), Mingo (168), Monongalia (999), Monroe (146), Morgan (204), Nicholas (189), Ohio (556), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (30), Preston (271), Putnam (612), Raleigh (964), Randolph (308), Ritchie (84), Roane (154), Summers (95), Taylor (135), Tucker (22), Tyler (83), Upshur (157), Wayne (352), Webster (67), Wetzel (141), Wirt (55), Wood (862), Wyoming (213). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.