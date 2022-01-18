Crews responding to fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene after two vacant homes caught fire in Huntington Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just after 1 p.m.

The homes are located in the 900 block of 14th Street.

The Huntington Police Department is on scene directing traffic in the area.

There is no word on any injuries right now.

According to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, this is the third time this week they have been called to this location. She said the fire marshal is writing up an emergency demo letter to get the homes on the fast track to demolition. If all goes according to plan, Chief Rader said they hope to have the homes torn down by Friday.

