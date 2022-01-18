Advertisement

Two people confirmed dead in Rowan County fire

The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
By Jim Stratman and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are confirmed dead after a fire in Rowan County.

It happened Tuesday morning at a building just off Pretty Ridge Road.

State police tell us the building was not a house, more of a what they called a “side building.”

Initially, state police were only able to say one person had died because the fire was still too hot to go inside to check for additional victims. They have since confirmed a second person has died.

“Once fire crews were on scene they were able to extinguish the fire. They went in and located at least two individuals inside the residence,” said Trooper Michael Haney.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. KSP says the bodies are being sent to Frankfort for autopsies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

