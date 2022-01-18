Advertisement

Crews work to restore power following winter storm

AEP power crews work to restore outages following winter storm Sunday evening.
AEP power crews work to restore outages following winter storm Sunday evening.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAZ) - Appalachian Power is working to restore power to customers left in the dark after a winter storm system moved through the region Sunday evening.

Crews have restored service to more than two-thirds of the customers affected by the storm.

In West Virginia, 9,000 customers are currently without electric service. Most of those, around 7,000, are in hard-hit areas of Kanawha County.

AEP anticipates having the majority of outages in Kanawha County restored by Tuesday evening, with the remainder restored by Wednesday evening.

The following counties in West Virginia have more than 100 customers still without power:

  • Wayne – 701
  • Roane - 442
  • Lincoln - 370
  • Kanawha - 6,851
  • Clay - 310
  • Cabell -132
  • Boone - 172

More than 1,100 workers are dedicated to the restoration in West Virginia, including 250 workers from Indiana and Michigan who arrived in advance of the storm and 50 line workers from Kentucky who will join the effort Tuesday.

Outages peaked Monday morning at 31,000 customers without electric service.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

