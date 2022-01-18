Crews work to restore power following winter storm

(WSAZ) - Appalachian Power is working to restore power to customers left in the dark after a winter storm system moved through the region Sunday evening.

Crews have restored service to more than two-thirds of the customers affected by the storm.

In West Virginia, 9,000 customers are currently without electric service. Most of those, around 7,000, are in hard-hit areas of Kanawha County.

AEP anticipates having the majority of outages in Kanawha County restored by Tuesday evening, with the remainder restored by Wednesday evening.

The following counties in West Virginia have more than 100 customers still without power:

Wayne – 701

Roane - 442

Lincoln - 370

Kanawha - 6,851

Clay - 310

Cabell -132

Boone - 172

More than 1,100 workers are dedicated to the restoration in West Virginia, including 250 workers from Indiana and Michigan who arrived in advance of the storm and 50 line workers from Kentucky who will join the effort Tuesday.

Outages peaked Monday morning at 31,000 customers without electric service.

