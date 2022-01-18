Advertisement

Emergency management official says to expect treacherous roads

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency response and road crews are preparing for rain, snow and ice Wednesday.

Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said, along with the new wave of winter weather, remnants of the most recent winter storm are still around.

“Be ready to hunker down, be ready to stay home for a day or two,” Sigman said. “We even had fire trucks yesterday that we could not clear from a call to get them off the hill because it was too slick.”

Sigman said that snow and ice will melt on Wednesday. After it rains and before things turn to ice is when Charleston Public Works Director Brent Webster said is when they can start salting.

“As the temperature drops, it puts us in a position. The other day where it rains, like that the salt is useless, so the key becomes timing it out and being ready to go,” Webster said.

Webster encourages people to use their driveways and garages to stay clear of the trucks on their routes.

“We do have 17 routes ... these routes are in the neighborhood of two to three hours each, and we’ll come back and do them again,” Webster said. “Yesterday, we had numerous neighborhoods where we could just not pull out of.”

Emergency and road crews caution drivers to plan travel around the storm.

