Firefighters battle fire in frigid conditions

Firefighters were out early battling a fire at a vacant home in South Charleston.
Firefighters were out early battling a fire at a vacant home in South Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were out early battling a fire at a vacant home.

It happened in the 1600 block of King St. about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames were shooting through a window when firefighters arrived.

They believe the fire started on the first floor.

No one was injured and no one was living in the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

