Advertisement

Gov. Justice resumes briefings, says COVID is ‘tough stuff’

Gov. Justice held his first briefing since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Gov. Justice held his first briefing since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.(The Office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice’s return coincided with the state surpassing 20,000 confirmed cases of the virus over a one-week period for the first time.

The 70-year-old Republican governor developed a headache and high fever and was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Jan. 11, forcing him to call off his State of the State speech to the Legislature the next day.

Justice is fully vaccinated and received a monoclonal antibody treatment as recommended by his physician. He says the illness was “really nasty stuff” through the first couple of days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
WSAZ Team Weather Coverage
WSAZ team weather coverage | Tracking conditions across the tri-state
Sunday snowstorm knocks out power for thousands

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, January 18th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Firefighters battle fire in frigid conditions
Firefighters battle fire in frigid conditions
More than 6,000 still without power in Kanawha County
More than 6,000 still without power in Kanawha County
Huntington streets remain icy, slick Tuesday morning
Huntington streets remain icy, slick Tuesday morning