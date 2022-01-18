Honoring Betty White with #BettyWhiteChallenge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For nearly a century, Betty White was a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate. Through her 70-year support of American Humane, longer than any other supporter in the organization’s history, she championed the cause of millions of our furred, finned and feathered friends around the world.

Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane’s president and CEO, joined Susan on Studio 3 discuss Betty White’s commitment to animals and how we can honor her legacy of love.

