Huntington Fire Department called to same location third time this week

UPDATE 1/18/22 @ 10 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews were called Tuesday afternoon to an area they’re familiar with.

Neighbors say they’ve frequently seen people going in an out of a vacant house in the 900 block of 14th Street in Huntington since summer.

“It’s just people in and out, like they pay rent,” Hedi King, who lives across the street, said.

“They keep us up all night,” neighbor James Hendrie said.

A little after 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Huntington Fire Department responded when a fire broke out at the house and spread to the neighboring vacant house.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader says this is the third time this week they’ve been called to that location. She says the fire marshal is writing an emergency demolition letter to get the homes on the fast track to be torn down.

When asked what his reaction was when learning the homes may be demolished soon, neighbor JC Kelly said, “Hallelujah. It’s about time.”

Neighbors say there have been a couple other fires at the same house since summer.

“If they’re torn down, they can’t go in them and they can’t catch fire again,” King said.

Hendrie is more skeptical, afraid the people behind the problems will simply move into other vacant properties nearby.

“We gotta catch the ones that are lighting them on fire before they end up lighting someone’s house on fire that’s going to get hurt really badly,” Hendrie said.

Chief Rader says the hope is to have the houses torn down by Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/18/22

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene after two vacant homes caught fire in Huntington Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just after 1 p.m.

The homes are located in the 900 block of 14th Street.

The Huntington Police Department is on scene directing traffic in the area.

There is no word on any injuries right now.

According to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, this is the third time this week they have been called to this location. She said the fire marshal is writing up an emergency demo letter to get the homes on the fast track to demolition. If all goes according to plan, Chief Rader said they hope to have the homes torn down by Friday.

