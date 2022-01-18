Advertisement

King’s Daughters Medical Center adjusts visitor policy

Effective immediately, King’s Daughters has updated its visitor policy.
Effective immediately, King's Daughters has updated its visitor policy.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center has adjusted the visitor policy.

Only one designated visitor is permitted per inpatient, effective immediately

Inpatients may designate two people who can visit, but the first visitor must leave the hospital before the second one arrives.

Outpatients may have one person accompany them during their outpatient visit if necessary.

Visitation policies for obstetrics, pediatrics, surgery and emergency are unchanged.

Those restrictions are as follows:

• Obstetrics: Mother/Baby may have two guests, which may include spouse, father of the baby, partner/significant other, parents, grandparents and in-laws. A professional photographer may be present, but must provide proof of vaccination to nursing staff prior to admission.

• Pediatrics: May have two (2) visitors who may rotate. Children are permitted. Those over age 2 must be masked.

• Surgical Services: May have two (2) visitors.

• Emergency: Patient may be escorted to registration/triage by one (1) person. If the patient is at high risk for COVID-19 or had a high-risk exposure, the escort will return to the vehicle to wait. If the patient is at low-risk for COVID, one (1) visitor will be permitted in the treatment area. Patient escorts/visitors are not permitted to wait in the waiting room.

Exceptions may be made for end-of-life care, other special circumstances and for those with cognitive or physical limitations on a case-by-case basis. Exceptions may be requested of the charge nurse in advance of visiting.

