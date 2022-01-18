Lawrence Twp. Fire Chief discusses challenges of snow and ice in rural areas

KITTS HILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Department does the best it can year round. Crews battle the elements in all four seasons.

“We go until we hang them up. We’ve got to go,” said Chief Cecil Coffman.

No matter what kind of situation they are responding to, snow and ice make the rugged terrain of rural Lawrence County even more difficult to navigate. Many of these secondary roads are narrow, with ditches or steep drop offs on either side. Emergencies don’t wait for snow plows to clear the roads, and neither do fire crews.

Without fire hydrants scattered throughout the county, firefighters have to drive a large tanker truck to each scene.

“Many of these places have big hills and we’re taking these big trucks down,” Coffman said.

In many of these scenarios, firefighters have to use their own small equipment to get to those who need help.

“We’ve got a couple guys that have side-by-sides and four-wheelers. The smallest thing we’ve got a Dodge brush truck. If we have to use it, we’ll use it,” Coffman said.

With the potential of more snow on the way, Chief Coffman says they will be prepared for whatever might happen. He hopes the community is prepared, too.

“Check your smoke alarms. If you have gas heat, keep checking your CO monitors. It could save a life,” Coffman said.

