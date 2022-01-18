Advertisement

Marshall University operating on a delay Tuesday

Marshall University will be operating on a delay Tuesday due to the lingering effects from...
Marshall University will be operating on a delay Tuesday due to the lingering effects from Sunday's and Monday's snowfall.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University will be operating on a delay Tuesday due to the lingering effects from Sunday’s and Monday’s snowfall.

According to the university, it will operate on a Delay Code B.

In-person, virtual and hybrid classes that normally meet before 11 a.m. will not be held. Classes that begin at 11 a.m. and later will begin on time unless a professor contacts students with other plans.

Online classes will continue as normal, and dining and residence halls will remain open.

University offices will operate on a delay -- open at 10 a.m., although certain essential employees may be required to report earlier.

The Delay Code B is effective for all campuses and centers.

