Advertisement

Mason Volunteer Fire Department receives 10k donation

The Mason Volunteer Fire Department receives a $10,000 donation from Felman Production.
The Mason Volunteer Fire Department receives a $10,000 donation from Felman Production.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason Volunteer Fire Department got a big boost Tuesday thanks to the management team at Felman Production.

The team presented the fire chief with a check for $10,000.

Members of Felman Production said they couldn’t think of an organization more deserving than the local volunteer fire department.

Mason Fire Chief, Howard Wood, told WSAZ the money will go toward purchasing three new sets of gear for the department.

“Every little bit helps a volunteer fire department out anyway. this will help us buy new gear to replace the outdated gear. it’s a big help,” Chief Wood said. “Honestly it’s good. It doesn’t happen very often, but it’s a good thing to have plants willing to help you out.”

The Felman Production management team also presented a check to the New Haven Fire Department Tuesday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
New store to open at Huntington Mall
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
9 arrested following protest
9 arrested following protest

Latest News

Carter County road crews prepare for next snowstorm
Road crews still plowing, preparing for next storm
COVID-19 cases continue setting records in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
COVID-19 Ky. | 53,504 new cases, 131 more deaths
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
Woman arrested after $60,000 worth of fentanyl seized in traffic stop
COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 W.Va. | 26 additional deaths, 1,949 new cases reported