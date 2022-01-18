Mason Volunteer Fire Department receives 10k donation

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason Volunteer Fire Department got a big boost Tuesday thanks to the management team at Felman Production.

The team presented the fire chief with a check for $10,000.

Members of Felman Production said they couldn’t think of an organization more deserving than the local volunteer fire department.

Mason Fire Chief, Howard Wood, told WSAZ the money will go toward purchasing three new sets of gear for the department.

“Every little bit helps a volunteer fire department out anyway. this will help us buy new gear to replace the outdated gear. it’s a big help,” Chief Wood said. “Honestly it’s good. It doesn’t happen very often, but it’s a good thing to have plants willing to help you out.”

The Felman Production management team also presented a check to the New Haven Fire Department Tuesday.

