Advertisement

NASA shares latest global temperatures

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you thought summer 2021 was hotter than ever, you would be correct. For many people, it was!

The continental United States and many locations around the world tied or broke heat records over the summer.

It was also a year of extremes around the world, from the first ever rainfall of the Greenland icecap, to a historic late-season wildfire outside Denver, and a devastating tornado outbreak in the Midwest.

How did the rest of 2021 fair? NASA and NOAA have released the latest global temperature update for 2021.

NASA science communicator Michelle Thaller joined Susan on Studio 3 to share where 2021 fell in the record books.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
WSAZ Team Weather Coverage
WSAZ team weather coverage | Tracking conditions across the tri-state
Sunday snowstorm knocks out power for thousands

Latest News

Drawn On The Way
Drawn on the Way
Klondike Tony vs. Arctic Andrew
Union workers return to picket line at Special Metals
Gov. Justice held his first briefing since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Gov. Justice resumes briefings, says COVID is ‘tough stuff’