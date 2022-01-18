Advertisement

New breast cancer data shows longest median overall survival ever

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Metastatic breast cancer is the most serious form of the disease -- that’s when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

This type of cancer takes a life every 12 minutes, creating an urgent need for treatment to extend life.

Denise Yardley and Shirley Mertz joined Susan on Studio 3 to share new data with viewers.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
9 arrested following protest
9 arrested following protest
WSAZ Team Weather Coverage
WSAZ team weather coverage | Tracking conditions across the tri-state

Latest News

Effective immediately, King’s Daughters has updated its visitor policy.
King’s Daughters Medical Center adjusts visitor policy
Recipes and tips for strength from former Olympian
Recipes and tips for strength from former Olympian
Unique Valentine's Day gifts
Unique Valentine’s Day gifts
Fire crews are battling flames after two houses catch fire in Huntington.
Crews responding to fire in Huntington
Prioritize your health
Prioritize your health