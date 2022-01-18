Advertisement

New store to open at Huntington Mall

(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new store is set to open its doors at the Huntington Mall this summer.

The new store called Rose & Remington will be located in a 5,700 square foot space in the JCPenney Concourse, according to mall officials.

In a release, Rose & Remington is described as a women’s lifestyle store that offers affordable, boho-chic clothing, accessories, gifts, home décor and more.

Inside, shoppers will find a selection of contemporary fashion with most dresses ranging from $30-$65 and tops ranging from $20-$45.

Rose & Remington also carries a wide selection of eclectic jewelry, candles and other items that support nationwide and global initiatives to help others.

Rose & Remington offers opportunities to host giveback events to support local non-profit organizations as well.

Rose & Remington was founded in Ohio in 2012 by the mother/daughter duo of Kristen Ponchot and Dee Alexander, whose goal was to create a space where mothers and daughters can shop together.  The store is named for Ponchot’s twin children. There are currently 24 Rose & Remington stores in five states, with more planned in the near future.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
WSAZ Team Weather Coverage
WSAZ team weather coverage | Tracking conditions across the tri-state
Sunday snowstorm knocks out power for thousands

Latest News

Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way
Brandon Butcher
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher | Storm system brings potential of more snow
AEP power crews work to restore outages following winter storm Sunday evening.
Crews work to restore power following winter storm
NASA Shares Latest Global Temperature Update
NASA shares latest global temperatures