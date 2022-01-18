New store to open at Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new store is set to open its doors at the Huntington Mall this summer.

The new store called Rose & Remington will be located in a 5,700 square foot space in the JCPenney Concourse, according to mall officials.

In a release, Rose & Remington is described as a women’s lifestyle store that offers affordable, boho-chic clothing, accessories, gifts, home décor and more.

Inside, shoppers will find a selection of contemporary fashion with most dresses ranging from $30-$65 and tops ranging from $20-$45.

Rose & Remington also carries a wide selection of eclectic jewelry, candles and other items that support nationwide and global initiatives to help others.

Rose & Remington offers opportunities to host giveback events to support local non-profit organizations as well.

Rose & Remington was founded in Ohio in 2012 by the mother/daughter duo of Kristen Ponchot and Dee Alexander, whose goal was to create a space where mothers and daughters can shop together. The store is named for Ponchot’s twin children. There are currently 24 Rose & Remington stores in five states, with more planned in the near future.

