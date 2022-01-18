Prioritize your health

Advertisement

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With 47% of Americans delaying or canceling healthcare services since the pandemic started, and millions of cancer screenings missed, experts project that cancer deaths will increase by 10,000 over the next decade.

We may not be able to control the world around us or what’s in store for 2022, but we can take back some control by being proactive about our own health.

