Public voices opinion on 15-week abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The snow did not keep people from voicing their opinions on an abortion bill advancing in the West Virginia Legislature.

Seventeen speakers lined up to speak -- most in opposition to House Bill 4004. The law, if passed, would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

That is five weeks earlier than West Virginia’s current, 20-week ban on the procedure.

The proposal includes an exception for severe abnormality and medical emergency, yet it makes no exception for rape or incest.

Twelve speakers opposed the legislation, including Marybeth Beller and Laura Perry.

“Restricting abortion is not going to get rid of abortion,” Beller told lawmakers. “It is going to create a class of desperate women who will take desperate measures.”

“Forcing even a rape or incest victim to carry a fetus is rape by the government,” Perry told lawmakers. “The victim would be raped twice. That’s not civilized. That’s barbaric.”

Others opposing the legislation noted the risk to pregnant women and the freedom to make medical decisions for themselves. Another described it as an attempt to regulate abortion out of existence.

The proposed, 15-week ban on abortion largely mirrors a disputed law in Mississippi.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the Mississippi case in December. A decision is expected later this year.

Those supporting West Virginia’s proposal spoke on behalf of the unborn child.

“I don’t want you to forget about that child that’s struggling, that’s breathing,” Gary Hall told lawmakers. “There’s a heartbeat there. Remember, a child will come out and it will be productive.”

“A physician performing an abortion changes the role physician from healer, potentially to executioner,” Barry Holstein told lawmakers. “This action undermines the social value that we place on life.”

The second item discussed -- House Bill 4005 -- would prohibit the sale, transfer and transportation of fetal body parts.

It also attracted public comment -- again, mostly by those who oppose the legislation.

