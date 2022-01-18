Advertisement

Shoppers face empty shelves as grocery stores combat perfect storm

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As our region works to get through the remnants of winter storm Izzy, we could see another round of snowfall later this week.

Shoppers were faced with empty shelves as they stocked up Tuesday. A sign that grocery stores were hit by the perfect storm: an influx of shoppers panic buying, as well as supply chain issues.

For Shirley McComas, she said her daughter hunted for the essentials before the winter storm hit our area.

“She said they had one loaf of bread, only one half-gallon of milk, and no eggs,” McComas said.” She ended up coming over and borrowing some of our eggs that night.”

Food Fair employees worked Tuesday to restock the shelves, but the delivery was backlogged, due to weather and a delay in the supply chain.

For Leland Steele and his wife, they didn’t mind substituting their recipes with what the store had. Steele wasn’t worried about the second snowfall, expected to hit the region toward the end of the week.

“Another two to three inches or something there expected, and it just goes with the territory of it being winter,” Steele said. “We’re just getting a couple of things we haven’t been out to get. We’re not panic buying or anything.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
New store to open at Huntington Mall
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
9 arrested following protest
9 arrested following protest

Latest News

W.Va. Senate proposes check on school consolidations
W.Va. Senate proposes check on school consolidations
Slushy, wet Wednesday forecast
First Warning Forecast
W.Va. Senate proposes check on school consolidations
W.Va. Senate proposes check on school consolidations
Lawrence Township Fire Dept. discusses challenges of snowy conditions
Lawrence Twp. Fire Chief discusses challenges of snow and ice in rural areas