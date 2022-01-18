Shoppers face empty shelves as grocery stores combat perfect storm

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As our region works to get through the remnants of winter storm Izzy, we could see another round of snowfall later this week.

Shoppers were faced with empty shelves as they stocked up Tuesday. A sign that grocery stores were hit by the perfect storm: an influx of shoppers panic buying, as well as supply chain issues.

For Shirley McComas, she said her daughter hunted for the essentials before the winter storm hit our area.

“She said they had one loaf of bread, only one half-gallon of milk, and no eggs,” McComas said.” She ended up coming over and borrowing some of our eggs that night.”

Food Fair employees worked Tuesday to restock the shelves, but the delivery was backlogged, due to weather and a delay in the supply chain.

For Leland Steele and his wife, they didn’t mind substituting their recipes with what the store had. Steele wasn’t worried about the second snowfall, expected to hit the region toward the end of the week.

“Another two to three inches or something there expected, and it just goes with the territory of it being winter,” Steele said. “We’re just getting a couple of things we haven’t been out to get. We’re not panic buying or anything.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.