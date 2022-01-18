Union workers return to picket line at Special Metals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a brief pause due to severe winter weather, union workers at Special Metals in Huntington returned to the picket line Tuesday.

United Steel Workers Local 40 Union President, Chad Thompson, tells WSAZ.com the union’s negotiating five-member committee turned down a proposal from the company Thursday evening,

However, Thompson says the company has left that proposal “open” and on the table.

No meeting between union leaders and the company is set at this time.

