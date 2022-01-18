Advertisement

Union workers return to picket line at Special Metals

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a brief pause due to severe winter weather, union workers at Special Metals in Huntington returned to the picket line Tuesday.

United Steel Workers Local 40 Union President, Chad Thompson, tells WSAZ.com the union’s negotiating five-member committee turned down a proposal from the company Thursday evening,

However, Thompson says the company has left that proposal “open” and on the table.

No meeting between union leaders and the company is set at this time.

Special Metals strike | Open proposal on the table

No deal reached in Special Metals strike; negotiations to resume next week

