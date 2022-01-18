Advertisement

Woman arrested after $60,000 worth of fentanyl seized in traffic stop

A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a Michigan woman in jail.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop in Scioto County netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a Michigan woman in jail, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers seized about 600 grams of the suspected fentanyl on Jan. 12. They pulled over the driver, Candace D. Guice, 23, Ecorse, Michigan, who was charged with drug possession and trafficking. The traffic stop happened on state Route 823, a connector between U.S. 23 and U.S. 52 in Scioto County.

According to investigators, the drugs were concealed in a magnetic box under the car.

Guice was taken to the Scioto County Jail. If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine, troopers say.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

