Advertisement

W.Va. Democrats call for cut of state’s sales tax

West Virginia Democrats hold press briefing to discuss plan to cut taxes.
West Virginia Democrats hold press briefing to discuss plan to cut taxes.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After giving millions of dollars in tax incentives to companies last week, West Virginia lawmakers are now looking to give the same help to West Virginians in the form of a massive tax cut.

The democratic proposal was introduced Tuesday morning.

Democrats in the House and Senate are calling to immediately cut the state’s sales tax by up to 1.5 percent.

The proposal would give West Virginia the lowest sales tax in the region.

During a press briefing Tuesday, Democratic leaders said the goal is to give back more than $300 million to West Virginia tax payers.

The average family of three would save $100 to $200 per year.

Democrats hope it would also attract more people to shop in the state.

But, with a Republican super majority, does this bill have enough support to even be brought up at a committee meeting?

“I’ve had conversations with Republican leadership about this bill and I think they’re open to ideas that benefit West Virginians,” said Senator Stephen Baldwin (D - Greenbrier, 10). “As Senator Caputo said they said publicly it doesn’t matter if it’s a republican idea or democratic idea, a good idea is a good idea. And so we have had initial conversations. I’m hopeful those will lead to further conversations in the future and putting of the bill on an agenda and eventually being up for a vote because as Sen. Caputo said, this is a win-win. I mean this is a good thing for every single West Virginian.”

Many Republican leaders Tuesday morning said they have the same goal of reinvesting the projected $700 million budget surplus, but have a very different way of getting there.

The proposal would also cap the state’s rainy day fund at $1.1 billion.

Democrats said Tuesday the state can afford their plan with this year’s anticipated surplus funds.

The bill was introduced Tuesday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
9 arrested following protest
9 arrested following protest
WSAZ Team Weather Coverage
WSAZ team weather coverage | Tracking conditions across the tri-state

Latest News

Four day weekend allows many kids a chance to go sledding
Four day weekend allows many kids a chance to go sledding
Firefighters say icy conditions lead to home burning down
Firefighters say icy conditions lead to home burning down
Icy road conditions persist after winter storm
Icy road conditions persist after winter storm
Nine people arrested after protesting in middle of road in Charleston
Nine people arrested after protesting in middle of road in Charleston