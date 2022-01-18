W.Va. Democrats call for cut of state’s sales tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After giving millions of dollars in tax incentives to companies last week, West Virginia lawmakers are now looking to give the same help to West Virginians in the form of a massive tax cut.

The democratic proposal was introduced Tuesday morning.

Democrats in the House and Senate are calling to immediately cut the state’s sales tax by up to 1.5 percent.

The proposal would give West Virginia the lowest sales tax in the region.

During a press briefing Tuesday, Democratic leaders said the goal is to give back more than $300 million to West Virginia tax payers.

The average family of three would save $100 to $200 per year.

Democrats hope it would also attract more people to shop in the state.

But, with a Republican super majority, does this bill have enough support to even be brought up at a committee meeting?

“I’ve had conversations with Republican leadership about this bill and I think they’re open to ideas that benefit West Virginians,” said Senator Stephen Baldwin (D - Greenbrier, 10). “As Senator Caputo said they said publicly it doesn’t matter if it’s a republican idea or democratic idea, a good idea is a good idea. And so we have had initial conversations. I’m hopeful those will lead to further conversations in the future and putting of the bill on an agenda and eventually being up for a vote because as Sen. Caputo said, this is a win-win. I mean this is a good thing for every single West Virginian.”

Many Republican leaders Tuesday morning said they have the same goal of reinvesting the projected $700 million budget surplus, but have a very different way of getting there.

The proposal would also cap the state’s rainy day fund at $1.1 billion.

Democrats said Tuesday the state can afford their plan with this year’s anticipated surplus funds.

The bill was introduced Tuesday.

