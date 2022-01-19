Advertisement

7 UPS employees face organized crime charges in Ky.

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres — Bottom row (left to right): Aleman Galvon Herrera, Alisbex Galvon Herrera, Adianez Herrera(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Seven UPS employees in Louisville have been charged with being involved in organized crime and concealing jewelry boxes during their shifts.

According to court documents, an investigation was launched on Jan. 3 following suspicions that Adianez Herrera, Esther Gonzales, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres, Aleman Napoles, and Alisbex Galvon Herrera were involved in a crime ring. They are accused of stealing Swarovski products from UPS, causing the company to lose approximately $12,000 in merchandise, with the cost potentially being much higher.

During their Tuesday appearances in court, six of the suspects were given $10,000 cash bonds.

As the only suspect also charged with tampering with physical evidence, Gonzalez was given a bond of $20,000 cash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store to open at Huntington Mall
A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way

Latest News

Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Chief Rader says steps are being taken to get the house on the fast track to be torn down.
Huntington Fire Department responds to same vacant house third time this week
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided in...
Person injured after train and vehicle collide
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm