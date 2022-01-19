Active COVID-19 cases surge in Putnam County

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Health officials in Putnam County are urging the public to take precaution following a “concerning spike in positive cases.”

According to a press release from the Putnam County Health Department, county officials reported 612 active cases as of Tuesday.

“Putnam County is seeing case numbers higher than we have ever seen in the last two years,” says Putnam County Health Officer Dr. Michael Robie, DO. “We continue to encourage vaccination and masking, but one of the most important things you can do right now to stop the spread of this virus is to get tested and stay home when you feel sick.”

The Putnam County Health Department says current studies from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that people infected with COVID-19 are most contagious in the one to two days before they show symptoms and the two to three days after.

In addition, the omicron variant in is highly transmissible and spreads easier and faster than other studied strains of the virus.

The Putnam County Health Department says people in the community who may be experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested as soon as possible and isolate until they receive their test results.

“Even though omicron infection is not causing as many cases of severe illness like we’ve seen with other variants, people are still getting sick enough that they require medical attention, and now, in larger volumes than ever before,” Robie said.

Dr. Robie with the Putnam County Health Department says healthcare providers are feeling the impacts of the omicron variant.

“It’s critical that community members listen to health experts and do their part to stop the spread,” Robie said.

County health officials are encouraging people in the community to get vaccinated and boosted, if they’re eligible. In addition, residents are also encouraged to wear a mask in public, get tested when sick or exposed to the virus, as well as follow quarantine and isolation protocols.

