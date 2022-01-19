Appalachian Power plans power grid upgrades

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Plans are on the horizon to upgrade the electric transmission system in Huntington and Kenova as well as South Point, Ohio.

Appalachian Power Representatives say the South Point-West Huntington Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 6.5 miles of electric transmission line in or near the existing right-of-way.

The project team is reviewing “slight reroutes” to rebuild the power line near the Westmoreland area and Route 60.

According to the power company, the upgrades begin at a substation located off North Kenova Road in South Point and continue southwest across the Ohio River to a structure in Kenova. The rebuild continues near County Highway 32 and Walkers Branch Road in Huntington and travels east for about half a mile. The upgrades begin again about a mile to the east, traveling along Waverly Road and ending at a substation off US-52 in Huntington.

“The South Point-West Huntington transmission line dates back to 1926,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “Upgrading the line with modern equipment strengthens the transmission system and reduces the likelihood of outages in the area.”

Appalachian Power Representatives are inviting landowners to a virtual open house to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team.

Anyone who owns land within the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return with their feedback, according to the power company.

Company representatives are encouraging landowners to provide input by Friday, February 18th.

Construction is expected to begin spring 2023 and conclude spring 2024.

