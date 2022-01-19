Advertisement

City Council enters into agreement with 2 cable providers, approves new rules for member absences

For the first time in the city of Charleston's history, it will have more than one active...
For the first time in the city of Charleston’s history, it will have more than one active agreement with a cable service provider.(City of Charleston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in the city of Charleston’s history, it will have more than one active agreement with a cable service provider.

City Council voted Tuesday night to renew its existing agreement with Suddenlink for five years while also approving a 15-year agreement with CAS Cable.

Council members say the reason for the differing contract lengths is simple -- Suddenlink’s infrastructure to provide service to the city already exists while CAS Cable will need to build up their network.

CAS, a Parkersburg-based company, plans to expand service to North Charleston and to the city’s West Side during the first quarter of 2022, and to reach all of Charleston by the end of the year.

In other business during Tuesday’s meeting, Council approved new rules regarding absences by council members from City Council meetings. This comes after a WSAZ investigation found that the city has no way to determine if an absence is excused.

Council approved a resolution that will keep a tally of excused and unexcused absences. The new rules asks that council members notify the city clerk via email by 5 p.m. the day of a City Council meeting about the absence, and whether the absence is due to a business, family, medical, or personal reason.

If they don’t make that notification by 5 p.m., then the council member has to notify the clerk as soon as possible afterward, and Council may move to declare the absence as excused at the next meeting. The rule only pertains to City Council members.

The resolution does not require the removal of a council member after a certain number of unexcused absences due to removal of a public official being handled by a state law.

