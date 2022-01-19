Advertisement

Crews battle Charleston fire

Charleston Fire crews battle a fire in the 1100 block of Quarrier Street.
Charleston Fire crews battle a fire in the 1100 block of Quarrier Street.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters battled a fire late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Quarrier Street, our crew at the scene reports.

According to Metro 911, the blaze involved a commercial structure.

The fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Other details are unavailable; keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store to open at Huntington Mall
Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
9 arrested following protest
9 arrested following protest
Fire crews battle flames after two houses catch fire in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department called to same location third time this week

Latest News

County leaders vote against rezoning
County leaders vote against rezoning
The Putnam County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the County Commission...
Planning commission not in favor to change property from residential to commercial in Putnam County
Travelers alert for Wednesday: early black ice then rain, fog then snow-ice at night
First Warning Forecast
Huntington Police say this man is wanted in connection with a robbery Sunday at the Family...
Man wanted in Family Dollar robbery