Crews battle Charleston fire
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters battled a fire late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Quarrier Street, our crew at the scene reports.
According to Metro 911, the blaze involved a commercial structure.
The fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other details are unavailable; keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
