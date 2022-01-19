Double Charleston murder case headed to grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of a man accused of shooting two women to death last fall on Charleston’s West Side will move ahead to a grand jury.

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher. Both women were in their 20s.

Goodman appeared Wednesday in court for his preliminary hearing.

In early October, Belcher and White were shot at different locations on Charleston’s West Side and found just hours apart. Six days later, Goodman was arrested in Michigan. In late December, he was extradited back to Charleston to face the charges.

Police say Goodman was seen wearing a Michael Myers mask just minutes before the shootings.

A magistrate determined there was probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

If found guilty, Goodman could face life in prison on each count.

