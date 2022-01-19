Advertisement

Double Charleston murder case headed to grand jury

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the...
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher.(Charleston Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of a man accused of shooting two women to death last fall on Charleston’s West Side will move ahead to a grand jury.

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher. Both women were in their 20s.

Goodman appeared Wednesday in court for his preliminary hearing.

In early October, Belcher and White were shot at different locations on Charleston’s West Side and found just hours apart. Six days later, Goodman was arrested in Michigan. In late December, he was extradited back to Charleston to face the charges.

Police say Goodman was seen wearing a Michael Myers mask just minutes before the shootings.

A magistrate determined there was probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

If found guilty, Goodman could face life in prison on each count.

For previous coverage >>>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store to open at Huntington Mall
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Fire crews battle flames after two houses catch fire in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department called to same location third time this week

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Missed meetings and million-dollar votes
Charleston City Council passes new rules to enforce attendance policy
The Scioto County Sheriff's Office says Bernard Jaron Truett, 41, has been arrested following...
Man arrested following drug raid
The accident happened at a home along Raven Drive in Rand, West Virginia.
Driver plows into side of home
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two teens identified as victims of Rowan County fire, coroner says