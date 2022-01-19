Advertisement

Driver plows into side of home

The accident happened at a home along Raven Drive in Rand, West Virginia.
The accident happened at a home along Raven Drive in Rand, West Virginia.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A homeowner became trapped Wednesday afternoon after a driver lost control of their vehicle and smashed into the side of a home.

Emergency crews tell the WSAZ crew at the scene the homeowner was sitting on the couch when the vehicle came crashing through the side of the home.

The homeowner became trapped underneath of the vehicle, officials say.

Three people, including the driver, were trapped inside the home at one point.

At least one person was removed from the home on a stretcher by EMS and transported to the hospital.

No word on what caused the accident.

No further information has been released at this time.

