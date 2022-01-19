Advertisement

Firefighters battle early morning fire in Kanawha County

It happened in the 1500 block of Kirby Hollow Road in the Loudendale area of Kanawha County.
It happened in the 1500 block of Kirby Hollow Road in the Loudendale area of Kanawha County.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled an early morning fire in Kanawha County.

It happened in the 1500 block of Kirby Hollow Road in the Loudendale area.

Firefighters told WSAZ no one was home when the fire started just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

No one has been injured while fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store to open at Huntington Mall
Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Fire crews battle flames after two houses catch fire in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department called to same location third time this week
9 arrested following protest
9 arrested following protest

Latest News

Charleston Fire crews battle a fire in the 1100 block of Quarrier Street.
Crews battle storage building fire in Charleston
County leaders vote against rezoning
County leaders vote against rezoning
The Putnam County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the County Commission...
Planning commission not in favor to change property from residential to commercial in Putnam County
Travelers alert for Wednesday: early black ice then rain, fog then snow-ice at night
First Warning Forecast