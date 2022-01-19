Firefighters battle early morning fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled an early morning fire in Kanawha County.

It happened in the 1500 block of Kirby Hollow Road in the Loudendale area.

Firefighters told WSAZ no one was home when the fire started just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

No one has been injured while fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

