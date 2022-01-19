Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee obtains phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President...
FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President Donald Trump's sons, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, shown here at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained phone records for former President Donald Trump’s son Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

In a marked escalation of the investigation, this appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena targeting a member of the Trump family.

The phone records are part of a larger investigation into who was communicating before, during and after Jan. 6.

Eric Trump and Guilfoyle both spoke at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The committee has already subpoenaed phone records for more than 100 people in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store to open at Huntington Mall
A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way

Latest News

Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Chief Rader says steps are being taken to get the house on the fast track to be torn down.
Huntington Fire Department responds to same vacant house third time this week
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided in...
Person injured after train and vehicle collide
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm