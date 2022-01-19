Kids, mental health and Omicron

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Leading medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have declared a national state of emergency in children’s mental health in light of increased challenges faced by children, adolescents, and their families over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Sound It Out’ campaign uses the power of music to help parents have conversations about emotional wellbeing with their children.

