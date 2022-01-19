Advertisement

Man arrested following drug raid

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office says Bernard Jaron Truett, 41, has been arrested following an early morning drug raid.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man faces drug charges after a raid in New Boston, Ohio.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the raid happened Wednesday morning in the 4000 block of Oak Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bernard Jaron Truett, 41, faces several charges including a third-degree felony of weapons under disability, a third-degree felony for the possession of crack cocaine, a third-degree felony for trafficking in crack cocaine, a fourth-degree felony for the possession of fentanyl, a fourth-degree felony for trafficking in fentanyl, and a fifth-degree felony for the possession of criminal tools.

The sheriff’s office says the drug investigation and raid was conducted by the newly formed Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. The task force was assisted by the Portsmouth P.D. S.W.A.T. and Portsmouth Fire Department tactical medics.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says Truett will be arraigned Thursday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

The case will eventually be handed over to the county’s Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County grand jury on the charges, as well as additional felony charges.

