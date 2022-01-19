Man sentenced to 57 years for child pornography charges

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man will spend 57 years in prison and be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life, after facing several counts of child pornography charges.

Dale Allen Fraley, 49, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky.

Evidence at the trial shows Fraley used various online “personas” to induce, persuade, or coerce minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition, officials say Fraley would threaten minor females to engage in this type of scenario. Officials say he would ask the minors to either record themselves or send images to him “live” through Skype or other virtual applications.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky says Fraley also persuaded minors to come to his home and he would sometimes use one of his “personas” to act as if he was playing the role of a teacher.

Fraley was convicted in May 2021.

Under federal law, Officials say Fraley must serve 85 percent of his life sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, along with assistance from the Eastern Kentucky University Police Department.

The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Marye and Mary Melton.

