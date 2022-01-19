Man wanted in Family Dollar robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police need your help identifying a man who they say on Sunday robbed the Family Dollar store on 14th Street West.

Police say the man entered the store around 10 a.m. and loaded two 20-gallon totes with laundry detergent.

An employee confronted him when he tried to leave the store, then the man said he had a gun and threatened to assault the employee.

The suspect then left the store with the detergent.

He’s described as in his mid-40s and about 5-foot-8 tall.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Huntington Police Department’s detective bureau at 304-696-4420 or an anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

