More snow in the January pipeline

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A thaw started on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures made it to the freezing point and above across the region. Even areas where highs stayed in the upper 20s benefited from solar energy invisibly breaking thru the clouds to turn ice into water and slush.

Wednesday will take the thaw to the next level as temperatures rise to 40 under a thickening cloud cover and stiff south wind. By afternoon rain will arrive ahead of a strong cold front. As the arctic air overtakes the rain, a change to sleet then snow will occur at night. The faster the changeover the better risk of a few inches of snow. Still the specter of plunging temperatures after the rain and during the snow raises the risk for hazardous travel to develop.

Once the snow ends, frigid air will funnel in as north winds blow hard and temperatures tank back toward 10 degrees by Friday dawn. Friday will feel like the coldest day of the season so far!

The weekend forecast hinges on how far west a coastal storm brings its snow shield.

