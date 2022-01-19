Advertisement

Person injured after train and vehicle collide

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided in...
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided in Dunbar, West Virginia.(KKTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dunbar Avenue and 10th Street.

CSX was notified about the incident, dispatchers say.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store to open at Huntington Mall
A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way

Latest News

Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Chief Rader says steps are being taken to get the house on the fast track to be torn down.
Huntington Fire Department responds to same vacant house third time this week
W.Va. Senate proposes check on school consolidations
W.Va. Senate proposes check on school consolidations