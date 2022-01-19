Planning commission not in favor to change property from residential to commercial in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While many present during the Putnam County planning commission meeting Tuesday night agreed that economic development is a good thing for their communities, several also voiced that they didn’t want the growth to happen inside their neighborhood.

“We don’t know that they’re not going to sell of 5, 10, ‘X’ number of acres and something else will be there,” one woman, who lives near the property, said during the meeting.

The property sits off of Crooked Creek Road, just off of U.S. 35 in the Scott Depot area of Putnam County.

The owner, Justin Riddle, declined to comment with WSAZ on camera but did speak in front of the commission.

“The land is to build a venue barn; we are building a wedding barn, that’s what we want to do,” Riddle said. “Limited access, we’re not talking about hundreds of cars per day. It’s going to be a very limited basis. Weekends, things like that. It’s going to be controlled.”

Riddle and his business partner said it would be one structure on 17 acres, and the maximum capacity would be 150 people.

“We’re not trying to commercialize the area. We’re going to make it a part of the area,” Riddle said.

Commission Chairman Jason Asbury and commission member Ron Foster both pointed out that the commission has voted in favor of changing properties to commercial in the past. However, Asbury said he believes this is “spot zoning” and the commission all agreed the location was not ideal for commercial.

“We have been supportive of business in the county, but this one just doesn’t make sense. On its face, I can’t support it,” Foster said.

Foster is also president of the county commission. The county commission will have the final say as to whether the request get’s approval. Foster was a ‘no’ vote Tuesday night.

“I drove through there and had to back up twice to get off the road to have vehicles get by me,” said member Jim Dodrill. “I have serious concerns about commercial traffic.”

The request will now go to the full County Commission, which is next scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.