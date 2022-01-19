Tips to winterize your home and car, prepare for cold temperatures

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - With more snow and frigid temperatures on the way, the conditions could be costly to your house and health.

“The big thing is outdoor faucets. People forget to turn them off and drain them, and then they bust and you have a real problem,” said Tim England, Boyd County emergency management director.

England says it’s important to turn off your outdoor faucets and cover and insulate them, as well as close off any crawl spaces.

“If you insulated them well, I think that’s your best thing and get the wind from blowing through if you can seal that off,” England said.

He also warns alternative heating can be dangerous if you’re not careful. Kerosene and propane heaters can bring carbon monoxide buildup in the house.

“Sometimes it gets to the point where people can become unconscious, and that’s why it’s really important to have those CO detectors, because it is a silent killer,” he said. ‘You do not smell it and it will overcome you and not even realize you’ll get drowsy and fall asleep.”

England warns if you need to fill your heater with more fuel, make sure you take them outside.

“Let them cool before you fill them. Never fill a hot heater because that can cause a flash fire as the fuel hits it,” England said.

Cold temperatures can also be damaging to a person’s health. England encourages people to cover exposed skin before going outside, and wear layers of clothing that you can remove.

“It’s better to have multiple layers on than have one big coat on. That way, you can take off if you have to. If it does change temperature, you’re not stripping down to a T-shirt with a big jacket you’ve taken off,” England said.

England says a common problem he sees is people overexerting themselves and becoming dehydrated.

“You can get overexerted in the winter probably easier than you can in the summer. You don’t realize it as much. You don’t feel it as much in the wintertime so people over exert themselves whether it’s shoveling their driveways or working outside,” England said.

Another important thing to winterize is your car, something England says people think about the least.

A list of items to leave in your car includes, a blanket, extra jacket, food, water, jumper cables, and sand or kitty litter to use to put under your tires for traction if you get stuck.

“Those kind of things where you might get stuck, and you may come in handy, and at least get you by if you get stuck for an hour or two. And we’ve seen if you’re traveling long distance, you need to really make sure you have things with you,” England said.

He also suggests to keep your fuel tank full, and never start your car in the garage due to carbon monoxide buildup.

