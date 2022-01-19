Advertisement

Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm

Arctic front raises risk of new snowfall
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A thaw started on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures made it to the freezing point and above across the region. Even areas where highs stayed in the upper 20s benefited from solar energy invisibly breaking through the clouds to turn ice into water and slush.

Wednesday will take the thaw to the next level as temperatures rise to 40 under a thickening cloud cover and stiff south wind. By afternoon, rain will arrive ahead of a strong cold front. As the arctic air overtakes the rain, a change to sleet then snow will occur at night. The faster the changeover, the better risk of a few inches of snow. Still the specter of plunging temperatures after the rain and during the snow raises the risk for hazardous travel to develop.

Once the snow ends, frigid air will funnel in as north winds blow hard and temperatures tank back toward 10 degrees by Friday dawn. Friday will feel like the coldest day of the season so far!

The weekend forecast hinges on how far west a coastal storm brings its snow shield.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store to open at Huntington Mall
A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way

Latest News

Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Chief Rader says steps are being taken to get the house on the fast track to be torn down.
Huntington Fire Department responds to same vacant house third time this week
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided in...
Person injured after train and vehicle collide
W.Va. Senate proposes check on school consolidations
W.Va. Senate proposes check on school consolidations