Treating sidewalks, with single temperature digits on the way

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Our region is preparing for the third round of snow expected to make a messy commute on Thursday morning.

If you haven’t removed the snow from your porch, driveway, or sidewalk, it’s time to get a shovel out.

After a brief period of rainfall, temperatures are expected to plummet well below the freezing point overnight, hardening the snow on the ground and creating the potential for icy conditions.

Road salt and pre-treatment products have been a hot buy at hardware stores across the region.

Dylan Vanhoose, who works at Bowling Feed & Hardware, recommends that because of the dropping temperatures, people swap out road salt for another product.

“Road salt doesn’t work as well when the temperature drops,” Vanhoose said.

He recommends finding a product made of multiple chemical compounds like Zero Ice.

“This stuff works really well,” Vanhoose said. “Ideally, you want to spread that product after the rainfall has stopped. It’s the first thing I do in the morning and maybe the last thing at night.”

To help spread the product, he recommends using a jug to shake or a lawn spreader to make sure the surfaces are evenly coated.

If you need to judge how much pre-treatment or road, one mug full is typically enough for a 15-foot section or parking space.

