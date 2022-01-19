Wednesday evening forecast | Rain, then snow

(WSAZ) - WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher shares his snowfall forecast for the Wednesday evening weather event that will first begin as rain.

A changeover to snow will happened after 7 p.m. from North to South, meteorologists forecast.

It will be a light event compared to the past two storms, but still impactful Thursday morning as a wet snow will combine with run-off from the rain to create all sorts of opportunities for ice during the morning commute.

Not everyone will see the higher snow amounts.

Snowfall projections

