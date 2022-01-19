Advertisement

Wednesday evening forecast | Rain, then snow

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher shares his snowfall forecast for the Wednesday evening weather event that will first begin as rain.

A changeover to snow will happened after 7 p.m. from North to South, meteorologists forecast.

It will be a light event compared to the past two storms, but still impactful Thursday morning as a wet snow will combine with run-off from the rain to create all sorts of opportunities for ice during the morning commute.

Not everyone will see the higher snow amounts.

Snowfall projections
Snowfall projections

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store to open at Huntington Mall
Brandon Butcher
Again? | More snow possibly on the way
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Tony looks ahead to the next winter storm
Fire crews battle flames after two houses catch fire in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department called to same location third time this week

Latest News

Dale Allen Fraley, 49, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning.
Man sentenced to 57 years for child pornography charges
Snowfall projections
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher updates the forecast as a storm system moves into the region
Brenda Gilman wins $200,000 scratch-Off prize.
W.Va. woman finds luck in the Bluegrass; wins $200,000 scratch-off prize
Storage building burns, razed overnight
Storage building burns, razed overnight